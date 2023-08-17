Prince Tsegah Quits Hitz FM

Prince Tsegah

Radio and television personality Prince Tsegah, popularly known as The Don, has resigned from Hitz FM, a subsidiary of Multimedia Group after eight years with the station.

Prince Tsegah was the programmes manager of Hitz FM and also the host of the well-known entertainment gossip programme ‘U Sey Weytin’.

Prince Tsegah, who refused to disclose the reasons for his resignation, had a significant effect while working at Hitz FM, which helped him become one of the top radio personalities in Accra.

He has an innovative personality that has drawn a large audience of listeners who regularly tune in to hear him.

When BEATWAVES contacted him on the issue, he refused to comment but only said, “I will talk to you at the right time. So let’s talk later.”

According to a source close to Prince Tsegah, he left Multimedia Group to work on his private projects.

Prince Tsegah has already handed in his letter of resignation to the station’s management, the source told BEATWAVES.

He has previously worked as a presenter at Choice FM, TV3 and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) Limited for over 10 years.

Prince holds an LLB (Law) Degree from the University of London and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theatre Arts and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon.

By George Clifford Owusu