‘Ghana, Germany Security Relations Will Flourish’

Amb. Daniel Krull handing over the key to the CDS Vice Admiral Seth Amoama at the commissioning

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull has assured the government of Germany’s commitment to support and strengthen the Ghanaian security system through the establishment and retooling of security agencies, workshops, and capacity development.

He made this statement at the commissioning of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Signal Training School Complex funded by the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG) in Accra.

According to him, Ghana remains Germany’s premium partner in Africa and a beacon of democracy.

He added, “We recognize and share Ghana’s security concerns, especially with regards to the modus operandi of the risks of terrorist groups and organized crime groups in neighbouring countries from the North”.

Mr. Krull further indicated that the two governments share the view of upholding the standards of international rule of human rights, an effort to ensure peace and security, adding, “When human rights are respected it strengthens your peacebuilding security and not respecting it will undermine your security capacity and that is not what we want to achieve and we are happy to be on the same page.”

Deputy Minister of Defense, Kofi Amankwa-Manu commended the German government’s support for the successful implementation of the Accra Initiative which involved collaboration between Ghana and her neighbours to fight terrorism.

“This has helped Ghana strengthen its northern borders against infiltration. Hence their support in the Accra initiative through the provision and establishment of the mobile headquarters in Tamale is highly appreciated,” he added.

Amankwa-Manu further stated that the Signal Training School Complex in collaboration with the Department of Defence Communication and Information System (DCIS) and the Ghana Armed Forces Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) will develop strategies to ensure the optimum use of the facility to enhance training in cyber and electronic warfare which is very crucial in fighting terrorism and other forms of modern warfare.

The newly commissioned Signal Training School Complex is made up of two-floorbuilding with functioning area for school staff, five classrooms, three laboratories for drone and cyber, two workshops for telecommunication and electronics.

One Electronic Warfare classroom, one library, one auditorium for 100 persons, 13 offices for school staff, two reserve rooms, one store room, one roof training area with attached 30m high radio transmission tower.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, commended GAFTAG for retooling the army and repositioning one of its vital training institutions, the Signal Training School as a centre for excellence.

“This modern centre will create the opportunity for expanding the scope of teaching and learning in modern signal technologies. It is onto us to take good care of the centre for it prolong use,” he said.

