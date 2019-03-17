Ghana Gets €40m To Promote Job Creation

Ken Ofori Atta

GHANA IS set to receive an amount of € 40 million grant under the European Union (EU) Budget Support Programme.

According to Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Government has already signed for the money.

He indicated that Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and EU Ambassador to Ghana, Diana Acconcia, signed the agreement.

He said the amount was meant for promoting investments and job creation in Ghana, adding that “the facility is between the Government of Ghana and the European Union.”

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah made this known on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Accra, at the Information Ministry’s biweekly press briefing.

The Minister disclosed that the funds will be managed by the Ghanaian government, noting that the programme aligns with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of Ghana Beyond Aid.

He indicated that “the financing agreement which is the last programme to be signed from Ghana’s indicative allocation of 323 million Euros under the 11th European Development Fund and National Indicative Programme spans between 2014 and 2020.”

According to him, the programme focuses on the areas of business climate, public financial governance and employment and its main objectives are to promote domestic and foreign investments.

He added that it also seeks to enable businesses to spearhead economic transformation and create employment.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah explained that “it will also strengthen public financial governance and boost domestic revenue mobilization as well as fight against corruption.”

BY Melvin Tarlue