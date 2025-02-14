Ghana Health Service Begins Cholera Vaccination

The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has launched a cholera vaccination in the Accra Meteo to curb the further spread of the disease.

The vaccination begun today, Friday, February 14 2025 and will end on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The vaccine will be given to all persons from one year and above.

The vaccine is a drop in the mouth which is safe for consumption.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, explained that the disease can be controlled if sanitation is made a priority.

He said, “It is cleanness, and therefore if we don’t tackle it from that angle, we will continue to be at this receiving end,” he said.

He then advised the public to visit the nearest hospital whenever they feel symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration for medical attention to avoid the spread of the disease and if possible death.

The Minister used the opportunity to clarify the issue of health workers being recruited after December 31st, 2024 emphasizing that such recruitment is illegal since the portal for recruitment has not been opened.

He said, “Some people are even attempting to get people recruited into this. Which is illegal. We have not opened any portal. We have not opened any portal in the ministries or Ghana Health Service.”

Officer in charge of the World Health Organization (WHO)Ghana Dr Frank John Lule, also used the opportunity to appreciate the effort of Health personnel who are the frontliners in health care during crises and risk their lives to save lives.

The public is advised to adhere to all safety protocols thus washing hands regularly before eating and after visiting the toilet, avoiding eating cold food, and drinking safe water.

He adviced the public to take vaccines from the trained vaccination teams.

Children below one year, pregnant women, and lactating mothers are are not part of the vaccination.

Cholera is an acute diarrhea that can kill within hours when not treated quickly. The country has recorded close to 4000 cases of cholera in five regions.

By Florence Asamoah Adom