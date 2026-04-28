Ghana Hosts 2027 U-20 AFCON

The U-20 team

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has announced that Ghana will host the 2027 edition of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The confirmation was made on Sunday, April 26, 2026, through a post on his official Facebook page, bringing an end to years of anticipation over the country’s return as host of the prestigious youth competition.

Ghana will be staging the tournament for the first time in nearly three decades, having last hosted it in 1999 when it was known as the African Youth Championship. On that occasion, the Black Satellites reached the final but finished as runners-up to Nigeria.

Despite not hosting the tournament in recent years, Ghana has remained a dominant force in the competition, securing its fourth title in 2021 and consistently producing top performances on the continental stage.

The announcement represents a major milestone for Ghanaian football, with preparations expected to begin in earnest to ensure a successful and memorable tournament in 2027.

By Wletsu Ransford