Ghana Hosts WTPO Confab In November

Officials of GEPA and NEPC in a group photo

THE Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has won the bid to host the World Trade Promotion Organisation (WTPO) conference and awards, which is scheduled for November this year.

The event was originally scheduled for 2020 last year but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued by GEPA, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, disclosed that about 250 representatives from all trade promotion organisations worldwide were expected at attend the conference.

“The WTPO conference and awards is a high-profile forum for Trade and Investment Promotion Organisations (TIPO) across the globe to share insightful experiences and ideas for trade, investment and business sustainability,” she said.

The conference would serve as a platform to address issues relating to current trade environment and uncertainties that might arise, along with outlining what it will take for organisations to adapt and thrive.

The WTPO conference and awards is organised under the auspices of the International Trade Centre (ITC) every two years and is often attended by different TIPOs, usually represented by CEOs and business decision makers.

Dr. Asare has meanwhile paid a courtesy call on the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), in Abuja, to discuss ways to collaborate for the conference and awards.

CEO of the NEPC, Segun Awolowo, assured of the council’s support to GEPA to ensure success.

There were also discussions on mutual areas of collaboration for GEPA and NEPC to take advantage of opportunities that exist under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

BY Issah Mohammed