Retired Police Officers Building Hotel In Kumasi

NARPO-Gh top executives cutting the sod to start the hotel and conference centre in Kumasi

AN ULTRA-modern conference hall and hotel project has kick-started in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, after a grand sod-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning.

The laudable project is the brainchild of the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO-Gh).

When completed, the facility would help provide decent hotel accommodation for the police and the public.

The National President of NARPO-Gh, COP Joseph Boakye Appiah (Rtd), some executives of NARPO-Gh and other dignitaries, graced the sod-cutting event.

The Ashanti Regional NARPO-Gh Chairman, ACP Edward Oppong Anane (Rtd), in his address, said they are determined to complete the project as planned.

According to him, about 1,200 pieces out of the 10,000 concrete blocks that have been ordered for the foundation of the building had been delivered already.

ACP Anane (Rtd) commended former Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kofi Boakye, who released the land for the project in 2014.

He appealed to the Police Administration to urge police personnel to contribute their quota towards NARPO-Gh activities since they are the direct beneficiaries.

The National President of NARPO-Gh, COP Appiah (Rtd), on his part, appealed for public support to make the project a reality.

“I am appealing to the corporate bodies and businessmen to assist NARPO-Gh both in cash and in kind to make this project a reality,” he passionately appealed.

COP Boakye Appiah (Rtd) lauded NARPO-Gh Ashanti Region for being proactive, adding that retired police officers should assist the police to deliver.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kwasi Mensah Duku, in a speech read on his behalf, assured that his administration would support the project.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi