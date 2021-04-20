What's New

Ghana Is Germany’s West African Centre of Global Health

April 20, 2021

Christoph Retzlaff

Germany has chosen Ghana as their West African Centre of Global Health and Pandemic Prevention.

German ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff disclosed this in a tweet he shared on Thursday, April 15.

He added that the Ghanaian centre is one of eight others worldwide.

A tweet from the ambassador read“Excellent news: Germany will support the launch of a new “German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention.

“It will be located in Ghana and be part of 8 new centres worldwide to fight global challenges,” he said.

