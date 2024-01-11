Ghana Jazz Foundation Launched

Dr. Adrian Oddoye speaking at the launch

The Ghana Jazz Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation established to promote Ghanaian jazz artistes, has been launched in Accra.

The foundation, among other things, also seeks to elevate Ghanaian and African music through performances and educational programmes.

The launch was part of activities at the maiden edition at the jazz festival dubbed “Jazz in January” festival at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill. The festival took place on January 4 to 7.

Speaking at the launch, President of the Foundation, Dr. Adrian Oddoye, said the foundation was a product of collaboration between jazz enthusiasts and musicians to offer a fresh approach on how resources could be mobilised to promote live music.

He observed that despite the immense talents present in Ghana, there is room for improvement in music literacy, hence the need for a multifaceted approach.

“Our initiative will involve pairing proficient jazz musicians with aspiring talents, creating mentorship programmes, and even introducing online music education courses.

“Through these efforts, we hope to enhance music literacy and empower local musicians,” Oddoye noted.

He said there was a growing taste for jazz music which could be optimised to inure to the benefit of the music industry.

The president of Musician’s Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons, said the vision of the foundation was aligned with the objectives of MUSIGA to improve music knowledge and welfare support for artistes.

In propping Ghanaian artistes for global acceptance, he emphasised the need for quality venues and proper treatment of musicians, ensuring they are paid what they deserve for their hard work.

He said jazz adds a unique dimension to music and encourages musicians to not only play but also read music, as it enhances their skills and opens up new opportunities.

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak