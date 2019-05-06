Ghana Lady Golfers Make Nation Proud

Ghana’s representatives in a pose before the tournament

Five pretty Ghanaian lady golfers left good footprint in this year’s West & Central African Challenge Trophy (WCACT) at Ikeja in Nigeria recently.

The golfers‒ Margaret Oduro (Northern Zone), Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour (Royal Golf Club, Kumasi) Constance Awuni (Royal Golf Club), Leticia Amponsah-Mensah (Celebrity Golf Club) and Esther Amedzro (Achimota Golf Club) ‒ produced a spirited performance to finish second, behind the host, Nigeria, in the prestigious competition.

The leader of Ghana’s delegation, Esther Amedzro, who is also the president of the Ghana Ladies Golf Union (GLGU), indicated that “besides the high level of competitiveness, the event further strengthened the already healthy relationship existing between the two countries.

“We hope to return home next time after the 2021 WCACT with the ultimate prize. We thank all who made the trip possible, particularly the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, (owner of the Royal Golf Club) and his wife, Lady Julia (life patron of the Ghana Ladies Golf Union) for their continued support for Team Ghana Lady Golfers,” Madam Amedzro stated.

Just last year, Ghana hosted the All African Challenge Trophy (AACT), a biennial prestigious tournament of lady golfers in Africa in August 2018 for the first time, and 18 African countries from across the length and breadth of the continent participated.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia donated substantially towards the event.

Ghana placed sixth in the 2018 AACT while Nigeria finished ninth.

The next AACT will be held in Namibia in 2020.

“We are hopeful Ghana would secure the necessary sponsorship for the event,” she added.

Other executives of GLGU are Essie Cobbina (vice president), Nana Bema Tackie (secretary), Mona Myers Captan (treasurer) and Elizabeth Aku Yabah (handicap member).

Meanwhile, GLGU has congratulated the Asantehene on his 20th anniversary on the throne.