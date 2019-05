Jubilant Hearts players celebrating one of their goals

Hearts of Oak yesterday walloped West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) 4-0 in the GFA Normalisation Committee special competition in Accra.

The home side struck two times in each half in a game the visitors struggled to adjust due to the nature of the pitch.

Scores @ A Glance

Dreams 0, Liberty 0

Karela 1, Sharks 0

Ashgold 2, Chelsea 1

Hearts 4, WAFA 0

XI Wonders 2, Medeama 1

Aduana 2, Bechem 0