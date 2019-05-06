Ayawaso Central Logo Unveiled

Alhaji A.M. Quaye (far left) and Henry Quartey (3rd from L) at the unveiling ceremony



THE NEWLY created Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA) yesterday unveiled the official logo for the municipality following the election of its first Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alhaji Ababio Mohammed Quaye.

The ceremony had in attendance high-profile dignitaries and representatives from ministries, departments and agencies of government, as well as traditional leaders and heads of religious bodies and state institutions.

Also in attendance were traders, market women, business owners, among other entrepreneurs, residing within the municipality.

In his address, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey, expressed elation for the attainment of municipal status and commended the people of the municipality for their support over the years.

He disclosed that the history of the municipality could be traced back to the days of Nkrumah when the first person to settle on the land known as Kwei Mensah joined several others in the fight for multi-party democracy in the country.

He said the creation of ACMA stems out of the vision of President Akufo-Addo to decentralize his government and ensure grass-root participation in the governance of the country.

Mr. Quartey stressed that the creation of the municipality is for no political gains but for its development. He admonished residents to desist from attaching political colours to efforts being made to develop the municipality.

He called on political party officials, traditional and religious heads, opinion leaders, business owners, entrepreneurs and all residents in the municipality to come together to ensure the rapid development of the assembly.

The newly elected MCE of ACMA, Alhaji Ababio Mohammed Quaye, also expressed gratitude to the people for their unflinching support.

He assured them of his readiness to work with the people and all stakeholders to “move the municipality forward.”

The new logo of ACMA is divided into quadruple squares with a garbage truck, a book, a highway and two hands in a handshake, representing sanitation, education, improved road networks and communism respectively.

At the top of the crest is a golden stool representing leadership.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio