Gov’t Committed To Sports Revival… Bawumia Declares

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says government is committed and determined to revive sports in the country at all levels and in all spheres.

He said the move is aimed at reclaiming past glories and attain relevance in the global sporting fraternity.

The vice president said this during the sod cutting for the military multi-purpose sports centre for the 6 Garrison of the Ghana Armed Forces in Tamale on Friday.

The centre is the first of six such projects to be constructed for all six Garrisons of the Ghana Armed Forces

The facility would be used by the Sixth Garrison Battalion, and it is expected to be completed in 2020.

It is expected to cost an amount of GH¢15 million, with contractors set to begin work immediately.

“On Friday, I cut sod for work to begin on a multi-purpose sports centre for the 6 Garrison of the Ghana Armed Forces at Tamale in the Northern Region.

The centre is the first of six such projects to be constructed for all six garrisons of the Ghana Armed Forces in fulfilment of a pledge by H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October 2018,” the vice president added.

It will house, among others, of a FIFA standard size football pitch, VIP box, media box, press room, sanitary facilities, a 400m hockey pitch, IAAF Standard 8 lane running tracks round the field, a standard size tennis court, a combined volley ball and basketball court, a multi-purpose hall (gymnasium) for indoor games, two therapeutic/aromatic gardens and offices.

Dr Bawumia pointed out that “government is committed to sports development and determined to revive Ghana sports at all levels and in all spheres to reclaim past glories and attain relevance in the global sporting fraternity.

“Also, I handed over an ambulance to officials of the Base Hospital to assist in the delivery of medical services to the officers and military personnel of the 6 Garrison.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum