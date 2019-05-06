Storrie Lifts McDan ITF Tour

Storrie in a handshake with Deputy Sports Minster. With them are Ghana Tennis Federation boss Isaac Aboagye Duah, Dr McKorley (2nd r) and other dignitaries

Great Britain’s Ryan James Storrie stunned No.1 seed Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe to his McDan ITF World Tour title at the Accra Stadium Tennis Court after an hour and 3o minutes.

Storrie had a smooth ride to the finals as he defeated Ivorian Abdoulaziz Bationo 6-1,6-2 in the round 32 and continue his fine form beating Netherland’s Len Schouten 6-1,6-4. Without dropping a set since day one Storrie overcame Portuguese Andre Gaspar Murta 6-1,6-1 and set a clash against No.4 seed Mehluli Don Ayanda Sibanda Of Zimbabwe.Beating the him 6-2,6-0.

After each player taking his serve to 2-2, Storrie brilliantly forehand winner was followed by an equally breathtaking backhand to earn three break points, and the first was converted as Storrie moved forward and hammered a short ball.

The crowd on Frank Ofori Centre Court roared as Storrie hit an outrageous winner around the net post on his way to securing the first set 6-4.

At 4-4 Games, all Storrie steered another of those trademark backhands down the line and raised his arms in triumph to win his first ITF Futures.

He described the triumph after the hotly contested final as a major feat he will fly on to achieve more in his career.

In the doubles event, Benjamin Lock and his Junior brother Courtney John Lock win McDan ITF World Tour doubles title after beating Darryl Hale of Great Britain and Niklas Johansson of Sweden 6-4,6-1. The two brothers have currently won their 9th doubles title.

Executive chairman of the McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley said after the event “I promised Ghana two things-to bring the ITF tourney to country and move tennis from Zone III to Zone II. Kudos to all who made this event an epoch one, especially our supporting sponsors.”

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Perry Okudzeto commended ITF highly as well as the McDan Group for honouring Ghana by handing her the hosting rights.

The McDan ITF World Tour was sponsored by Twellium Industries Limited, producers of Rush Energy Drink and Verna Mineral Water, Interpalst, Hollard, FOX Cooling with support from Tennis Foundation Ghana.