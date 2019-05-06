Ghana, Israel Explore Areas… In Youth, Sports Devt

Perry Okudzeto (R) with the delegation and Frank Quist (3rd L)

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shani Cooper-Zubida, has called on the Deputy Minister of Sports, Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto.

Her visit was, among other things, to deepen bilateral relations and most importantly explore areas of cooperation for the mutual benefits of both countries.

Having observed the potential of Ghanaian youth in areas of entrepreneurship, the ambassador indicated her country’s readiness to assist in nurturing the capacity of the youth with innovative ideas.

The ambassador stated that she is also open to using Israel’s thriving technology industry to boost and improve the fortunes of Ghana sports.

Mr. Okudzeto expressed his appreciation to Israel for its readiness to support youth development initiatives in the country.

He said the National Youth Authority (NYA), an agency mandated to champion youth development, will welcome any ideas to that effect.

As Ghana prepares to host the 2023 African Games with the construction of a state-of-the-art Olympic sport stadium and other sporting facilities, Mr. Okudzeto was hopeful that Israel would complement Ghana’s effort with technology-based ideas to make the continental sporting event a successful one.

A senior strategic innovation advisor at Israel’s Peres Centre for Peace & Innovation, Oren Simanian and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth & Sports, Frank Quist were also in attendance.