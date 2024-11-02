Ghana Leaps Into the Future With 5G

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has hailed the launch of 5G technology as a testament to the nation’s resilience and innovation.

Speaking at the launch of the new mobile technology, she emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that every Ghanaian benefits from this revolutionary technology.

A Journey Through the Generations

Ghana’s telecommunications journey began with the introduction of 1G in the early 1990s, followed by 2G, 3G, and 4G. Each generation brought significant improvements, transforming the communication landscape.

5G: A Game-Changer

The advent of 5G promises unparalleled speed, low latency, and enormous capacity.

This technology has the potential to drive innovations in agriculture, health, transport, manufacturing, and beyond.

Rollout Plans

The initial rollout will focus on major cities, with Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi residents experiencing the benefits first.

The government aims to achieve comprehensive nationwide coverage by 2026.

Addressing Challenges

Owusu-Ekuful acknowledged challenges such as cybersecurity, data privacy, and equitable access.

The government is implementing stringent data protection protocols and working with industry experts to ensure network security.

Inclusive Growth

The minister emphasized the importance of affordability and accessibility.

The government is collaborating with telecom services providers to offer affordable data plans and exploring public-private partnerships to reduce consumer costs.

Rural Inclusion

A rural inclusion strategy is underway, leveraging satellite and wireless solutions to deliver fast, reliable 4G and 5G services to underserved communities.

Building Digital Ecosystem

Owusu-Ekuful thanked President Akufo-Addo for his vision and support.

She also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of industry stakeholders, regulatory bodies, and the people of Ghana.