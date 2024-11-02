Mahama Attacks Bawumia’s Presidential Bid

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has unleashed a blistering attack on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential ambitions, describing a potential Bawumia victory as a “disastrous third term” for President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Speaking at a governance forum in Accra, former President John Mahama asserted that a vote for Bawumia would perpetuate the corruption and mismanagement that has characterized the current government.

He cited several high-profile scandals, including the PDS and SML scandals, Agyapa, and the $58 million National Cathedral scandal, as evidence of the Akufo-Addo administration’s failures.

Former President John Mahama’s comments come as the presidential election campaign heats up, with Bawumia seeking to succeed his boss, President Akufo-Addo.

The two term defeated NDC flagbearer warned Ghanaians that a Dr Bawumia Presidency would represent a continuation of the status quo, rather than the change that the country desperately needs.

“This is not a quest for witch-hunting, but a genuine desire by Ghanaians to see public officers held accountable for the public trust in them,” Mr Mahama emphasized, promising to tackle corruption head-on if elected.

John Mahama’s attack on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid is the latest salvo in a heated campaign that has seen both sides trade barbs.

Background

The NDC and NPP have a long and complex history in every elections.

The two parties have alternated power since the country’s transition to democracy in 1992.

Mahama, a former president, is seeking to return to office after losing to Akufo-Addo in two straw elections in 2016 and 2020.

Dr Bawumia, the current Vice President, is seeking to become the first Muslim to be elected President of Ghana.

His campaign has focused on his economic credentials and his role in implementing the government’s policies.

However, Mr Mahama’s comments highlight the challenges that Dr Bawumia faces in distancing himself from the controversies of the Akufo-Addo administration.

The 2024 election is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in Ghana’s history, with both sides confident of victory.

BY Daniel Bampoe