GFP Replaces Disqualified Independent Candidate With Akua Donkor As Flagbearer

The Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) has swiftly moved to replace its late founder and presidential candidate, Akua Donkor, who passed away on October 29.

In a show of unity and determination, party leaders announced that a new candidate has been selected, reaffirming their commitment to the December 7 elections.

Even though the party leaders failed to name the new presidential candidate, DGN Online sources said one of the presidential aspirants disqualified by the EC may don the hat for the party.

Background of Akua Donkor’s Legacy

Akua Donkor, a veteran politician and GFP founder, was a prominent figure in Ghana’s political landscape.

Her sudden passing sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving the party reeling.

GFP’s Swift Response

In a news conference held in the Ashanti Region, GFP leaders addressed members and supporters, expressing their resolve to carry forward Donkor’s legacy.

Patrick Tetteh, Nsawam-Adoagyiri parliamentary candidate, confirmed that the party’s executive council has reached a consensus on both the presidential candidate and running mate.

New Candidate to be Unveiled Soon

The GFP has assured that the new candidate will be introduced to the public in the coming days, meeting the Electoral Commission’s deadline.

This move demonstrates the party’s dedication to its vision for Ghana and its determination to honor Akua Donkor’s memory.

He emphasized, “The executives and leadership of the Ghana Freedom Party have decided and agreed on the next presidential candidate and running mate… to enable the Commission to proceed with its legal mandate and the democratic process.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe