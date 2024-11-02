Bishop Salifu Amoako’s Son Caged Over Fatal East Legon Accident

Elrad Salifu Amoako, son of renowned Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako has been remanded in custody following his involvement in a fatal accident that claimed two lives at East Legon on October 12.

The juvenile appeared before the Juvenile Court in Accra on November 1, 2024, where the court seized his American and Ghanaian passports to prevent flight risks.

The accused faces severe charges, including manslaughter, negligently causing harm, dangerous driving, and driving without a valid license.

The court has ordered a medical review to assess Salifu Amoako’s Junior physical and mental health, scheduled for Monday at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) .

Background of the Accident

The fatal accident occurred on October 12, resulting in the loss of two lives.

The incident has attracted widespread media attention, partly due to the high-profile nature of the accused’s family background.

Court Proceedings

The court has ordered the accused to reappear for the next hearing on November 7, 2024, where more details regarding his involvement and potential legal proceedings will be discussed.

The seizure of his passports ensures he remains in the country to face justice.

-BY Daniel Bampoe