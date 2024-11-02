Mankessim Chief Caged Over Murder

The Cape Coast District Court One has remanded Eric Ato Appiah Mends, the 45-year-old Acting Gyaasehene of the Nkusukum Traditional Area in the Mfantseman Municipality, in police custody for allegedly shooting and killing 52-year-old Kwesi Melchoir during the Odambia Festival on October 25.

Mends, also known by his stool name Nana Beeyin II, faces murder charges following an altercation that reportedly stemmed from a chieftaincy dispute.

Background of the Incident

The Nkusukum Traditional Council has been embroiled in litigation over chieftaincy issues.

On the first day of the festival, a disagreement arose between two factions over the slaughter of a cow, which ultimately led to the tragic incident.

Abusuapanyin Solomon Ato Budu-Hagan, family head of the Nkusukum Amansea Twidan royal house, expressed shock at the event and called for a speedy trial to ensure justice is served.

Court Proceedings

During the proceedings, presided over by Anita Sheila Crabbe, Mends was formally charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to reappear in court on November 11, 2024.

-BY Daniel Bampoe