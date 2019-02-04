Ghana Make-Up Awards Opens Nominations

Sandra Don-Arthur, make-up artist of the year 2018

Make-Up Ghana, organiser of the Ghana Make-Up Awards, has opened nominations for this year’s edition scheduled to take place in May.

The Ghana Make-Up Awards is aimed at fostering excellence by rewarding and celebrating pioneers, leading professionals and upcoming talent within the make-up and beauty industry, as well as businesses and brands who are contributing to economic growth.

This year’s event is the third of its kind, and this will be held as part of Make-Up & Beauty Week 2019, a week-long celebration of the make-up and beauty industry, scheduled for May 9 to May 11.

There are 21 categories available for individual and business nominations. The process will run from now until early May. These include nominations & shortlisting of nominees in February, announcement of nominations and live judging tasks & business site visits in March and then public voting in March & April 2019.

This will culminate in a grand and glamorous awards night on May 11, 2019 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Building on the first two editions, the third edition introduces new categories to better showcase and highlight budding talent in the industry and to include Ghanaians excelling outside of Ghana.

The CEO of Make-Up Ghana, Rebecca Donkor, said, “Staying true to our vision of celebrating artistic excellence & beauty and listening to our industry stakeholders, we are happy to provide more opportunities for talented individuals. We have, therefore, separated our most promising make-up artist category into bridal, editorial and special effects. We have also introduced the diaspora make-up artist of the year category, acknowledging that our industry and Ghana’s talent reach is global.”

Industry practitioners, businesses and brands are expected to nominate themselves through the awards’ website and other social platforms.