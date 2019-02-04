Ahoufe Patri Cries Over ‘Promoting’ Miscreants

Ahoufe Patri

Actress Priscilla Opoku Agyemang, known in showbiz as Ahoufe Patri, has expressed disgust with how some Ghanaians have, in recent times, been celebrating ‘miscreants’.

The ‘Boys Kasa’ actress, who was speaking through her Instagram page, described the current trend as “unfortunate” and worrying.

“Unfortunately, we live in a country where the more you misbehave, the more popular you get,” she said.

Her comment follows recent complaints by some well-meaning Ghanaians who are unhappy about the quality of some entertainment personalities emerging due to the influence of social media.