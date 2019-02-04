‘Lucky’ For Top Film Festivals

Efya

Ghanaian film ‘Lucky’ by Abstrakte Production has been selected for three international film festivals after a successful premiere in Ghana.

The festivals include Lights Camera Africa Film Festival, the Festival International du Film PanAfricain de Cannes 2019 and the Hip Hop Film Festival West Africa 2019, which is set to take place in Abidjan, La Côte d’Ivoire on February 25, 2019.

‘Lucky’ is written and directed by Ghanaian filmmaker Togbe Gavua.

It follows the story of Lucky Barima Mensah, played by Kumi Obuobisa, a handsome Twitter-famous university student who lands a date with the most desired girl on social media by name Nuttifafa, played by Efya Awindor.

He tries to raise money to take Nuttifafa on a date that he cannot afford. He teams up with his long-time friend Wadaada, a loud, flamboyant third-year student of the University of Ghana played by Solomon Fixon-Owoo to raise money, which becomes an adventure that leaves the audience on the edge of their seats.

“I am grateful and honoured that ‘Lucky’ was selected for all three film festivals. We were overwhelmed with all the love and reviews it got when we premiered it in Ghana and now to receive recognition from these international film festivals means so much to everybody who was involved in making this movie a success,” shared writer and director Togbe Gavua.

Lucky’s story reflects the experience of many young people today who use social media as a way to create personas for themselves that do not match their reality. ‘Lucky’ will continue to participate in film festivals and will eventually do campus tours in Ghana, the US and UK.