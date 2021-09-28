Ghana Models Award Organisers Call On Advertising Association Of Ghana

From Left: Ken Fianoo – EXPIGA Publicity Limited, Anita Ofori, Torgbor Mensah, Jerry Wonder Sampson, and Director of Operations & Protocol G.M.A Ebenezer K. Suppey

Organisers of the Ghana Models Awards and overall winners of the awards scheme, paid a courtesy call on President of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), Torgbor Mensah. The visit was to initiate a dialogue between stakeholders of the modelling industry in Ghana, mainly registered modelling agencies and advertising agencies, to come to a mutual agreement on the patronage of the services of Ghanaian models and standard pay rates.

Speaking at the meeting, Founder of the Ghana Models Awards, Jerry Wonder Sampson, said Ghanaian models must often be used on advertising platforms in the country as regards standard regulations of the AAG instead of foreign models.

He pleaded with the AAG to support the modelling industry achieve that aim.

AAG President, Mr. Torgbor Mensah in a response called for a continuous dialogue between his association and organisers of the Ghana Models Awards as he showed concern to the plight of professional models in Ghana.

“You need us and we need you as well,” he added.

Also at the meeting on Thursday were the Chief Executive Officer of EXPIGA Publicity Ken Fianoo, Ebenezer K. Suppey, overall winners of the Ghana Models Awards 2021 for male and female category Edem Debrah and Anita Ofori.