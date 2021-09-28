NLA Introduces New Heads

Sammi Awuku – MD NLA

As part of efforts to restructure the National Lottery Authority (NLA), a new Corporate Affairs Department has been created by the management headed by the Director- General of the Authority, Sammi Awuku.

The department is going to handle the communications, and internal and external corporate dealings of the NLA.

A news release from the NLA said the new department will be headed by Judith Wilhelmina Kormle, with Goodfellow Dei Ofei as the Public Relations Manager and Maame Kesewaa Dolphyne as Manager Corporate Affairs – Internal Communications.

Ms. Kormle is joining the NLA with over 16 years of experience in Corporate Communications, Media Management, Public Relations, Event Management, Brand Positioning and Marketing working with both local and multinational organisations. She holds an LLB from GIMPA, a BSC in Finance from GIMPA and a Diploma in Journalism.

Goodfellow Dei Ofei, until recently was media manager and technical assistant to the Communications Director of the NPP with vast knowledge about media and brands management.

Ms. Dolphyne also has experience in journalism, media relations and corporate communications.

Other members of the department are Johnson Yaw Adu, Bilingual Communicator who specialises in French and Spanish, and Obeng Castro a public relations officer.

The Director-General said in the release that he is optimistic “their wealth of experience, mindset and skills will help to position NLA as the best lottery operator in the West Africa sub-region.”