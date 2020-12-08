‘Ghana Music Is Blessed To Have Me’

TiC

Popular hiplife artiste, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, known in the music scene as TiC, has said that the Ghana music industry is blessed to have him and they should be proud of him.

In an interview with Angel Sports, TiC said that he has been relevant from his era up to this time which no other musician has done before.

“During my time, there were so many of us but there are few who are still relevant now and creating hit songs which I’m one of them. I will say Ghana music is blessed to have someone like me,” he said.

When asked by the host Saddick Adams if the young artistes show him that respect when they see him around, he said: “Not all of them do and you can’t blame them because that is human nature, but a few do show and give you the respect. Respect is the key if you want to stay long in the industry.”

Talking about sports, he said that he is a fan of Asante Kotoko and he would love to see them do their best in the CAF Confederation Cup and the Ghana Premier League.

TiC began his music career while a secondary school student in Accra in 1997 with a group called Natty Strangers along with his best friend Bessem Bikhazi (famously known as Cold Sweat).

TiC in 1999 released his maiden solo album, Philomena, which became an instant hit on the music scene.

Menka Bio, a single from TiC’s third album, Masem, topped the Ghana music chart for 22 consecutive weeks in 2002-2003, which was a record at the time.

TiC has performed internationally alongside artistes such as 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Kanda Bongo Man, among others.

The video for TiC’s 2006 single Kangaroo was directed by Gil Green and reached the top of the MTV Base Africa charts.

TiC was involved in a campaign with the United Nations in Sierra Leone and Ghana alongside Ramsey Nouah and Ozwald Boateng, as part of the WFP, raising funds for children.

He was the Vice Chairman of the Greater Accra Region of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), and is constantly involved in numerous campaigns with MUSIGA to educate and unite the musicians of Ghana.