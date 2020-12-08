Zylofon Music Signs On Akiyana

Jeffrey Tanoh presenting a copy of the contract to Akiyana

Zylofon Music has signed a recording and management deal with female afro dancehall artiste Angelina Akiyana Kweku, known in the showbiz scene as Akiyana, to record, market and distribute her works on the global market.

The female afro dancehall artiste was signed onto the Zylofon Music label last Friday due to her creativity on the Ghanaian music scene.

Akiyana is expected to use her creativity to raise the standard of Ghanaian music to enable her register her name and brand on the international market.

Akiyana, who is credited with hit songs such as Nobody Bad, More Paper, Jah, Akiyana Pray, among others, joins Kumi Guitar, Obibini and Tiisha on the Zylofon Music record label.

The Executive Manager of Zylofon Music, Jeffrey Tanoh, popularly known as Skinny Willis, in a statement welcoming the latest addition to the family said: “We have followed her works over the years and taken notice that Akiyana is a born performer who brings a dose of energy and charisma to the Ghanaian music scene.

“As of today, Zylofon Music and Akiyana have joined forces to produce good authentic African music, with the multifaceted services of our team. We are excited to be working with her on the release of several new projects, while also working on creating the brand and presence that truly represent the artiste.

“We are as usual counting on the support of the media and the general public in putting the Akiyana brand on the map of world music. Stay tuned as this is an artiste that will not disappoint,” he said.