Ghana Needs New Foreign Policy Document – Minister

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (middle)

MINISTER OF Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has called for the compilation of a new foreign policy document for Ghana.

According to her, such a document is necessary to help Ghanaians better understand Ghana’s foreign policy and the works that the foreign ministry undertakes.

She was speaking at the first public lecture organized by the Council On Foreign Relations Ghana.

She expressed the view that not many Ghanaians seem to be abreast with the activities that the foreign ministry is engaged in.

The Minister expressed the hope that the Council On Foreign Relations could help Ghana in formulating such a document.

She stated that Ghana needed to take a good look at its foreign policy and what direction it needs to take going forward.

According to her, a policy that could trickle down to ordinary Ghanaians and help them understand the undertakings of the Ministry was essential.

President of the Council, Ambassador Daniel Osei, said the focus of his outfit was to build a bridge between foreign policy and national policy.

The theme for the lecture is: “Does the retreat from multilateralism create new opportunities for the African continent?”

BY Melvin Tarlue