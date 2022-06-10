‘Ghana Party In The Park’ Returns To UK In July

Sarkodie

AKWAABA UK, organisers of the annual ‘Ghana Party In The Park’, has announced Saturday, July 16, 2022 as the date for this year’s event.

The biggest family outdoor event in the UK, ‘Ghana Party In The Park’, which was launched Tuesday at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Accra, will be held at Trent Park in the UK.

The ultimate goal of the festival is to showcase Ghanaian music, food, arts and fashion to the world. The artistes headlining this year’s edition are yet to be announced.

The event, which started in 2005, attracts over 10,000 people from around the UK, Ghana, Holland, Germany, France, Canada and the US, making it one of the biggest Ghanaian events abroad.

Some personalities who graced the launch include Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey; British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson; President of GUBA Enterprise, Dentaa Amoateng MBE; film actress Ama K. Abebrese; singer Kwabena Kwabena; and DJ Mensah, among others.

Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Akwaaba Group, Dennis Tawiah, said this year’s edition of the event has successfully captured the attention of some members of Corporate Ghana including the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Blue Rose Limited, and the Ghana Cocoa Marketing Company (UK) Ltd, and many others.

The organisers have added Ghana Party in the Park EXPO which is happening for the first time on the 14th July.

According to the CEO, this is to create a business network between stakeholders and customers.

Last year, the event saw performances from Sarkodie [who was also the Creative Director for the event], Mr. Drew, KiDi, Yaw Tog, Amerado, S3FA, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Camidoh, Kwabena Kwabena and D-Black, among others.

The 2022 edition is supported by The Multimedia Group.