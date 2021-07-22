Ghana Photojournalists Mourn Slain Reuters Colleague

THE GHANA Photojournalists Network (GPN) has expressed its sadness over news of the death of Indian photojournalist, Danish Siddiqui of the Reuters News Agency.

Danish Siddiqui lost his life in the line of duty last Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, according to reports.

A statement signed by President of GPN, David Andoh, extended the Network’s deepest commiserations to Danish Siddiqui’s immediate family and the Reuters News Agency.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what Afghan officials described as ‘Taliban crossfire’.

Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since early last week with Afghan Special Forces based in the Southern Province of Kandahar and had been reporting on the fight between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni disclosed in an earlier statement that they were urgently working with authorities in the region to get more information on the incident.

Danish Siddiqui was described by his colleagues as an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio