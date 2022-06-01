Ghana Photojournalists Network Inaugurated

Members of the Executive Council being sworn in

A GROUP, that calls itself the Ghana Photojournalists Network (GPN), has been formerly inaugurated on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

An inaugural ceremony was held at the Accra International Press Centre under the theme: ‘The Role of The Photojournalist in Ghana’s Development Agenda’, which also saw the Executive Council of the Network sworn in.

The ceremony was well attended by distinguished personalities from across and from corporate Ghana including Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA); Linda Asante-Agyei, Vice President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA); Benjamin Ato Afful, Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Ltd.; David Agbenu, Editor of the Ghanaian Times; Bright Blewu, former General Secretary of GJA and Sophia Kudjordjie, Corporate Communications Director, Zoomlion Ghana.

Also in attendance was James G. Witherspoon, a US-based photographer; James Asante, Lecturer, GIJ; Kezia Ouomeye, from the ADA Contemporary Art Gallery as well as students from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and the National Film and Television Institute (NaFTI) among others.

A group photograph of Executives and members of GPN together with the distinguished invited personalities.

Following remarks by the special guests, the GJA Vice President, Linda Asante-Agyei proceeded to swear in the foremost Executive Council of the Network after which prayers of dedication were offered upon them by Rev. Frank Mensah Tandoh from the Church of Pentecost.

The Executive Council of the Network comprises of David Andoh [President]; John Boateng Asante [Vice President], Godfred Blay Gibbah [General Secretary] and Ernestina Akorful [Treasurer].

Others are Nii Adjei Mensahfio [Communications Director]; Seth Adu-Agyei, Daniel Amoo, Douglas Anane Frimpong and Erasmus Migyikra – Executive Members.

Madam Asante-Agyei charged the newly sworn-in executives to work assiduously in pursuing the objectives of the Network and also to ensure that the Network continues to make significant contributions to the overall development of Ghana.

Newly sworn-in Executives of GPN being congratulated by Madam Linda Asante Agyei, Mr. Bright Blewu and Mr. David Agbenu.

Stressing on the importance of photojournalists, she said: “Journalism without photojournalists is not complete” and beckoned on a all persons to appreciate the works of photojournalists across the country.

Mr. Sunkwa-Mills admonished members of the Network to build “our own stock” of pictures and put them online for the world to see and appreciate who we are as Ghanaians and African; while Mr. David Agbenu advised members to stay united and working as a unit, saying, “This baby must grow.”

On his part, Mr. Ato Afful charged members of the Network to project more positive stories about Ghana and Africa as a whole since Africa is not as impoverished as projected by some foreign media outlets.

The ceremony was climaxed with a photo exhibition of photos from some members on the theme with each photographer given the opportunity time to provide some explanations of the messages behind their photos.