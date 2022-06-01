Police Stop Intended Armed Demo

The Ghana Police Service has warned that it will not tolerate an “intended armed demonstration in Accra” being organized by Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Godsbrain Smart, Benjamin Darko, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

According to the police, the said demonstration, if allowed to happen, will amount to a flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49).

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, June 1, the law enforcement agency said that it had received a notification from the above-mentioned organisers of the intended demonstration on Sunday, May 29.

“The demonstrators intend to embark on a three-day demonstration starting on 4th June 2022.

“The demonstrators intend to contract a private security company to provide protection for the demonstrators.

“That the demonstrators and the contracted private security personnel will be armed with weapons.

“That the armed demonstrators will picket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporationn (GBC), and the Ghana Police Headquarters.

“That at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, they will demand to speak directly to the nation TV and layout their grievances,” the police revealed in the statement.

The statement, signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso of the Accra Regional Public Affairs Unit of the police service, assured that it stands in readiness to offer protection for any lawful protest but not the one the organisers intend to embark on.

“We would like to assure the public that the Police Service is ready and willing to provide the necessary protection for any lawful demonstration in the country.

“However, in this case, the service is of the view that the nature and character of the demonbstration as intended, is inconsistent with the Public Order Act.

“We are therefore unable to provide security for a demonstration which is in flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49) and has the potential to result in a breach of public order and public safety.”

Although the police are unable to provide security for the protesters, the service has warned that it will ensure that the demonstration doesn’t take place to endanger the safety and security of the nation.

“We wish to assure the public that in the interest of public safety and security, the Police are putting in place all necessary measures to ensure that unauthorized persons do not march the streets with weapons.”

The police went further to disclose that they had reached out to the organisers of the “intended armed demonstration” to reconsider their decision.

– BY Daniel Bampoe