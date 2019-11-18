Ghana Ready For Increased Air Transport – Veep

Prof Frimpong Boateng (middle) with officials of IFATSEA in photo after the opening ceremony

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that the government of Ghana is poised for the expected increase in air transport which according to him is an enabler of socio-economic and cultural development.

With the UN’s aviation agency projection of 4.3 and 3.8 per cent growth in passenger and freight traffic respectively, on the continent annually through 2035, Dr. Bawumia said already there are measure in place to position Ghana to gain from the opportunities the aviation industry offers.

“This forecasted exponential increase in air traffic volumes is a good piece of news, but growth also presents safety risks that must be properly addressed, not just by appropriate regulatory framework but also through availability of skilled human resources including Air Traffic Safety Electronics Personnel (ATSEP),” he said.

Dr. Bawumia said a new Air Navigation Service (ANS) complex which comprises Air Traffic Management (ATM) equipment and control tower is currently under construction to enhance communications and navigation.

“We have also begun the construction of an ultra-modern head office for Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the construction of new passenger Terminal Building for the Kumasi International Airport and the Tamale International Airport and the Sunyani Airport,” he added.

The Vice President said the implementation of the Ministry of Aviation’s initiative, ‘Aviation-Driven Developments’ will realize the construction of Ghana’s first maintenance, overhaul and repair (MRO) facility at the Tamale International Airport, construction of cargo facility and development of world-class pilot training organization.

Dr. Bawumia made the statement in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Enviornment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Frimpong Boateng at the opening of the 49th International Federation of Air Traffic Safety Electronics Association in Accra themed, “ATSEP contribution to global aviation: Assuring safety, delivering ATM/CNS critical infrastructure performance.”

The three-day conference will provide a forum for aviation experts who will review the latest trends and developments, discuss common challenges and explore practical, effective and collaborative solutions to ensure the sustainable development of global air transport system.

Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, in his speech said in view of training the next generation of engineers, 17 people have successfully gone through training at the GCAA training academy with several others pursuing similar training at the advance stage.

He said the number is in view of augmenting the dwindling number of ATSEPs in the country reiterating the importance of ATSEP to safety and efficient implementation of the key provisions in data processing and system monitoring and control in ATM.

Engineer Frank Kofi Apeagyei, IFATSEA Region African Director, urged participants to take the opportunity to deliberate on key issues that inevitably will impact the work of ATSEP in the future including technology and cyber attacks.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri