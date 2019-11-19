Gov’t Vows To Deal With Secessionists

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Government of Ghana has noted that the country’s security agencies are taking the necessary measures to ensure that members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation who declared independence for ‘Western Togoland’ are dealt with according to the law.

In a statement issued by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Government urged the public to disregard the independence claim by the group.

It would be recalled that over the weekend the Homeland Study Group Foundation declared independence for the Volta, and parts of the Northern, North Eastern and Upper East Regions after its meeting held in Ho.

HSGF has over the years been demanding the secession of what is referred to as the Western Togoland.

In May 2019, some members of the group were arrested by the police and charged with conspiracy to commit treason felony, abetment of unlawful training, unlawful assembly and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

Government said in its statement that “Ghana’s security agencies remain in firm charge of Ghana’s territory and encourage all persons to continue with their daily activities normally.”

BY Melvin Tarlue