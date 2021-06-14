Ghana Ready To Host Africa

Mutayo (second right) speaking at the closing ceremony of the orientation workshop

African Union (AU)’s Technical Committee for the Organisation of African Games (TCAG) has stated plainly that Ghana is ready to host the 2023 sports festival.

To the Chairperson of TCAG, Stanley Mutoya, his conviction stems from their satisfaction with facilities and Ghana’s preparations thus far for the Games in 2023.

He has as a result, confirmed that Ghana remain the rightful hosts for the Games – dispelling rumours that Ghana would be stripped of the hosting rights.

He urged the public to treat speculations that the right had been taken from Ghana with the contempt it deserves.

He told the media at the closing ceremony of the LOC orientation in Accra, “Ghana is ready and commitment to ensure Africa steps up and be counted in 2023 when Accra comes alive.”

He added, “We are satisfied with what we have seen so far, especially with the first phase of preparations which has to do with capacity and capability of the host.

“All focus would be on Ghana since they have the right to host and commend the commitment of the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Yussif and government to ensure that everything was provided ahead of the Games.”

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif, also expressed appreciation to TCAG and the AU delegation for their support.

He assured the public of President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to host the best Africa Games ever.

He pointed out that Ghana was ready and all resources and logistics would be provided to ensure a successful Games.

He said the President had directed for the completion of Games complex at Borteyman by the end of the year.

However, he said a backup plan would be initiated to get adequate infrastructure for the Games if the sports complex fails to materialise.

LOC Chairman, Kweku Ofosu Asare, also urged the public to ignore reports that Ghana’s bid to host the Games had been withdrawn saying, “This is a national project and Ghana would host the Games to the best standards as directed by the AU to make the continent proud.”

He described the orientation as an eye-opener and the knowledge acquired would be used to host one of the best in the history of the Games.

