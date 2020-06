A total of 361 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been recorded in Ghana.

The Ghana Health Service has confirmed the new cases.

According to the Health Service, total confirmed cases in Ghana stands at 15,834 as of June 26, 2020.

Active cases in Ghana as of June 26 are 3,976. Recoveries have increased to 11,755.

Deaths have also risen from 95 to 103, says GHS.

By Melvin Tarlue