The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded additional 393 cases of Covid-19.

This has pushed the case count to 18,134 as at July 1.

The GHS in its latest update recorded some 13,550 recoveries.

The Death toll has also increased to 117 after five more people succumbed to the infection.

The active cases stand at 4,467.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri