Accra Records Over 10,000 Covid-19 Cases

The Greater Accra Region has recorded 10,087 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

This was contained in the latest case management update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The Ashanti Region now has 3,676 Covid-19 cases followed by the Western Region with 1,556 cases.

The Central Region has 973 cases, Eastern Region, 668 cases, Volta Region, 346 cases and the Upper East Region,274 cases.

The Northern Region has recorded 137 Covid-19 cases with the Oti Region counting 112 cases.

The Western North Region has102 cases, Bono East Region, 89 cases, Savannah Region, 42 cases and the

Upper West Region, 40 cases.

Eighteen cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Bono Region, with the Ahafo Region recording eight cases and the

North East Region, six cases.

So far, 18,134 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed with 13, 550 recoveries and 117 deaths.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri