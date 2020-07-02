EC Sets Records Straight On Guarantor System

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) says information making the rounds on social media regarding the Guarantor System is false.

There is an audio recording purportedly shared on social media by one McKenzie regarding the system being used by the EC.

However, the Commission in a statement issued by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh, dismissed the claims made in the said audio recording.

According to the EC, contrary to the information going round, it is an electoral offence for an individual to guarantee for more than 10 applicants.

“Our system is capable of picking guarantors who guarantee for more than 10 applicants,” the Commission says.

It said anyone found to have done this will be prosecuted according to the law .

The Commission clarified that the system in place is not based on “algorithm mathematics” as it is being alleged. Neither does the system have a vault called “non-verifiable names. These terms are alien and completely unknown to the Electoral Commission’s system.”

By Melvin Tarlue