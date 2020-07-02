Mac Manu, Carlos Ahenkora Get Covid-19

Peter Mac Manu

The Member of Parliament for Tema West and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkora, has been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Also, the 2020 Elections Campaign Manager of the ruling NPP, Peter Mac Manu, is said to be diagnosed with the virus.

They add to the growing number of high profile Ghanaians who have contracted the deadly virus.

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, had earlier contracted Covid19, with the Mayor of Sekondi-Takoradi, K.K. Sam dying from Coronavirus complications.

CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, has also been reported dead as a result of Covid19.

By Melvin Tarlue