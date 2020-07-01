UNOWAS Encourages Ghanaians To Ensure Peaceful Conduct Of Voters’ Registration

The United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) is encouraging Ghanaians to ensure peaceful conduct of the voters’ registration exercise.

A statement issued by UNOWAS on Wednesday and signed by the Ghanaian head and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, welcomes the consensus around the process by the main political actors since the ruling of the Supreme Court on June 24, despite the initial disagreements. Considering that this exercise would be taking place in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, he entreated all Ghanaians to continue taking appropriate measures towards ensuring that the process was carried out with utmost respect for health and safety. Dr Chambas called on all stakeholders to work in a concerted manner to create an enabling environment for the exercise to be peaceful, credible, inclusive, and respect for human rights and the rule of law. He reiterated the commitment of the United Nations, including the United Nations Country Team in Ghana, in close collaboration with partners such as the Economic Community of West African States and the African Union to continue supporting Ghana through the electoral process.