A third coronavirus related death has reportedly been recorded in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

The death, according to reports, occurred at the 37 Military Hospital and involves the wife of a two-star general.

The General himself is believed to have contracted the virus and said to be in critical condition.

It comes as Ghana Armed Forces denied reports that some seven soldiers have contracted the deadly virus.

Ghana has recorded 68 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

BY Melvin Tarlue