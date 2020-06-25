Ghana Records 460 New Covid-19 Cases

Dr. Patrick Aboagye

Some 460 new confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ghana.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye, told the media at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, June 25.

He says majority of the cases were from workplaces in the Greater Accra Region.

He stated that 64 percent of the new cases were from the Greater Accra Region, with the remaining 36 percent from the rest of the regions.

He says the new cases were recorded in 14 regions, with Greater Accra alone recording 293 of the cases.

By Melvin Tarlue