Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Most of Ghana’s new coronavirus cases are predominately emanating from workplaces.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made this known to the media on Thursday, June 25.

According to him, the new cases have been linked to clusters of workplaces.

We need to take workplace safety protocols very seriously, he urged.

By Melvin Tarlue