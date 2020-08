Confirmed cases of Covid-19 have risen to 41,004 according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

This was after 470 new infections were recorded by the health authority.

Deaths related to the infection have also risen to 215 after nine more people lost their lives.

According to the GHS, clinical recoveries have increased to 38,330.

Active cases now stand at 2,625.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri