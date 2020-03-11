Ghana Records 57 Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus

Ghana has recorded a total of 57 suspected cases of coronavirus (Covid-19).

President of the West African State, Nana Akufo Addo, made the disclosure on Wednesday night, March 11, 2020.

Mr. Akufo-Addo was updating his nation on enhanced preparedness and response measures to combat COVID-19.

So far, Ghana, he said, has no confirmed case.

However, the country has been encircled by the deadly virus as its neighboring countries namely Burkina Faso, Togo and Côte d’Ivoire have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) earlier on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak as “a pandemic.”

The world is battling to contain the virus that has infected over 100,000 people and killed thousands of others.

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo,

Ghana’s entry points, such as her airports and land borders, he noted, continue to show satisfactory preparedness to screen all entrants into the country, with the Ministry of Health designating a quarantine facility that can hold infected persons, whilst regional hospitals are preparing isolation centres for holding suspected cases.

“Our country’s two main research institutions, the Noguchi Memorial Institute and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research, which have the capacity to investigate and confirm or otherwise suspected cases of Coronavirus infections, have been very supportive in this regard. So far, they have found that the fifty-seven (57) suspected cases, as of today, Wednesday, 11th March, have proved negative,” according to him.

BY Melvin Tarlue