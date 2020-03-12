Oscar Winner, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson

Two-time Oscar winner, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have reported testing positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The pair are in Australia and in an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, actor Hanks stated that they had

symptoms resembling a cold, as well as body aches and slight fevers.

Entertainment website, Deadline reports that they are in Australia for pre-production of an untitled film about Elvis Aaron Presley, an American singer and actor born January 8, 1935.

According to him, “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks is 63 years old and is one of Hollywood’s celebrated actors.

Wilson is a producer and Hanks says they “will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

According to him, “not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He assured that “We’ll keep the world posted and updated” and “Take care of yourselves!” A representative for Hanks confirmed the announcement.

(e-mail: tarluemelvin12@gmail.com)

BY Melvin Tarlue