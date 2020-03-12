Kumasi Witnesses ‘Finest’ Independence Celebrations

On the 6th of March, not only was Kumasi, also known as the ‘Garden City’ overpopulated with blessings from the Independence Day celebrations but also some goodies from the fast-growing Fine Nest Paints.



B.B.C Industries Co Limited, makers of Fine Nest Paints, as a way of commemorating Ghana’s Independence celebrations, embarked on a float from the Baba Yara Sports stadium throughout some principal streets of Kumasi during the celebrations on Friday, 6th March, 2020.



Speaking on the occasion, the Marketing Manager of Leyland Paints and Fine Nest Paints, Belo Cida Haruna, mentioned that, Kumasi is a well populated city which had to also benefit from the goodies Fine Nest Paints had for Ghanaians.

He added that Ghana had grown to embrace change in the society, hence it was not surprising to have the venue for marking Independence Day celebrations move.



According to Mr Haruna, items such as Fine Nest Paints branded buckets, CDs, T-shirts among others were distributed to people at the Baba Yara Stadium.

By Sharon Willis Brown-Acquah