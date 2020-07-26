Ghana Records 586 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has counted 586 new Covid-19 cases.

The addition has pushed the cumulative figure to 32,437.

The new cases were from samples taken between June 29 to July 22, with results being released on July 23.

This was contained in the latest GHS case management update released on July 26.

The country has also recorded 28,927 clinical recoveries with no new deaths recorded from the previous 161.

The country’s number of active cases is now 3,349.

Out of this number, eight of them are in critical condition, five are on ventilators and 23 others are also in severe condition.

A total of 372,573 tests have been conducted from March to July 2020.

*Regional Breakdown*

Greater Accra Region – 16,716

Ashanti Region – 7,866

Western Region – 2,539

Central Region – 1,349

Eastern Region – 1,214

Volta Region – 577

Bono East Region – 434

Bono Region – 426

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 121

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri