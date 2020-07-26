Ghana Records 586 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has counted 586 new Covid-19 cases.
The addition has pushed the cumulative figure to 32,437.
The new cases were from samples taken between June 29 to July 22, with results being released on July 23.
This was contained in the latest GHS case management update released on July 26.
The country has also recorded 28,927 clinical recoveries with no new deaths recorded from the previous 161.
The country’s number of active cases is now 3,349.
Out of this number, eight of them are in critical condition, five are on ventilators and 23 others are also in severe condition.
A total of 372,573 tests have been conducted from March to July 2020.
*Regional Breakdown*
Greater Accra Region – 16,716
Ashanti Region – 7,866
Western Region – 2,539
Central Region – 1,349
Eastern Region – 1,214
Volta Region – 577
Bono East Region – 434
Bono Region – 426
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 121
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri