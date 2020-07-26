Nana To Deliver First Coronavirus Update After Self-Isolation

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to once again address the nation tonight on the coronavirus situation in the country.

The address set for 8:00pm and expected to be delivered from the Jubilee House, is the first of its kind for the President since he ended his coronavirus self-isolation.

Mr Akufo-Addo had to observe a mandatory 14-day self-isolation at the Presidential Villa of the Jubilee House.

It became necessary for the President to self-isolate after a Member of his inner circle tested positive for coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue