Nana To Deliver First Coronavirus Update After Self-Isolation

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo is scheduled to once again address the nation tonight on the coronavirus situation in the country.
The address set for 8:00pm and expected to be delivered from the Jubilee House, is the first of its kind for the President since he ended his coronavirus self-isolation.
Mr Akufo-Addo had to observe a mandatory 14-day self-isolation at the Presidential Villa of the Jubilee House.
It became necessary for the President to self-isolate after a Member of his inner circle tested positive for coronavirus.
By Melvin Tarlue